Glenn Edward David
July 25, 1927 — Dec. 1, 2020
Glenn Edward David passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at age 93. Glenn was born on July 25, 1927, in Crescent, Iowa. He was the youngest of four children, and raised in Wisconsin in his grandparent’s home. At a very young age, Glenn enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps and was proud to serve his country. Glenn‘s legacy will be that he was a visionary, an entrepreneur and a successful businessman. He will be remembered by many as a mentor, an advisor and someone who could fix anything and come up with a solution to everything. Glenn loved watching football and he loved to fish. He also loved to travel and shared many of his adventures with his family and friends. But, mostly Glenn will be remembered for his generosity.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Mary, his children and stepchildren, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his nieces and nephews.
