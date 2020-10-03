Gloria E. Gómez-Colglazier
Oct. 20, 1957 — Sept. 14, 2020
The Lord called our beloved sister Gloria E. Gómez-Colglazier home Monday, September 14, 2020. Gloria was surrounded by her loving family at home. Gloria was born October 20, 1957, in Waukesha.
She is survived by her son, JoRey (Amy) Stephens; three grandsons, Crew, Rook and Shaw; and her cat fur babies, Chester and Jimmy. Gloria is further survived by her eight siblings, Criselda Gómez-Villarreal (Heriberto), Mary Gómez-Bacskai (John), Mary Olivia Gómez-Villarreal (Ernesto), Sijifredo Gómez Jr (Marcia), Demetria Marcy Gómez-Cervantes (Phillip), Joseph Gómez (Roxanne), Rick Gómez (Jean), and Bertha Gómez-Gonzalez (Mario), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by parents Sijifredo Chapa Gómez Sr. and Demetria Cadena Gómez and brothers-in-law Heriberto Villarreal and John Bacskai.
Church Funeral mass will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 10, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Family will hold a private committal and burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery.