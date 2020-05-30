WAUKESHA
Gloria J. Small
June 25, 1939 — May 24, 2020
Gloria J. Small (née Rolland) leaves behind her husband of almost 40 years, Lawrence “Larry” Small; children Jeffrey, Neva, Stephen and Paul Garrison. She is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Wanda (née Combs) Rolland, and her children Michael and Rebecca Garrison.
Per Gloria’s wishes, no services will be held. If so desired, memorials in Gloria’s name may be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.