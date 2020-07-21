WAUKESHA
Gregory ‘Greg’ R. Stangel
July 2, 1947 — July 14, 2020
Gregory “Greg” R. Stangel of Waukesha passed away on July 14, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born in Butternut on July 2, 1947, the son of Joseph and Bernice (nee Ryan) Stangel. On July 1, 1971, Greg married the love of his life, Debbie Schirripa. Greg served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1969. He spent 22 months in active combat. He fought with the 1st Battalion 9th Marines Corps Charlie Company, an infantry battalion that earned the name “The Walking Dead.” He never forgot the discipline and patriotism he learned during his service with the Marine Corps. Even with this passion for the military, Greg had a warm and caring soul. He ardently assisted anyone who needed a helping hand. He was dubbed the “snowplower” of his neighborhood. Tenderly and lovingly, Greg took care of his father-in-law, who suffered from dementia. He was affectionately called “Grandpa Greg” from family and friends. Greg retired from Tax-Air Freight in 2013 after 20 years of service. Greg enjoyed bowling, his Packers, and most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Grandpa Greg is survived by and mourned by his wife, Debbie Stangel; children, Shawn Stangel, Nicole (Joel) Schrock and Shannon (Gina) Stangel; grandchildren, Ciara, Mason, Tyler, Jackson and Lincoln; mother-in-law, Margaret Schirripa; brothers, Harry Stangel (ID) and Jack Stangel (CA); brother-in-law that became a brother, David Schirripa (AZ); and brother-in-law, Bob Hall (CA). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Grandpa Greg was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margaret Teeters, Sara Hall and Katherine Nolan; brothers, David Stangel and William Stangel; aunt Ann Stangl; and father-in-law, Dewey Schirripa.
The visitation for Greg will be held on Wednesday, July 22, from 3 p.m. until the 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a veteran charity of the donor’s choice is appreciated.
