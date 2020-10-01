MUKWONAGO
Gustave (Gus) J. Sevela
Dec. 7, 1922 — Sept. 24, 2020
Gustave (Gus) J. Sevela, 97, of Mukwonago, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home on Eagle Spring Lake.
Gus was born on December 7, 1922, in Lysa pod Makytou, Slovakia, the son of Jan and Helena (Javorkova) Sevela. He left Slovakia and emigrated to the United States with his family at a young age. After graduating from high school, Gus worked at American Motors. Upon retirement, he moved to Eagle Spring Lake, where he enjoyed fishing and gardening. He also had a cottage with his brother on Butternut Lake near Park Falls, and spent a fair amount of time there fishing. Gus was diagnosed with polio at a young age in Slovakia and overcame this illness to live a full and happy life. He was a big Wisconsin sports fan and followed the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers closely. Gus is remembered for his caring, frank and honest personality. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Gus is survived by nieces and nephews, Sue (Tom), Bill (Karen), John, Dan (Margo) and Jack (Robin); great-nieces and -nephews Ryan, Sandy, Zachary, Nicole, Katie, Elizabeth, Jeni, Brandon, Jordan, Darcy, Erika, Emily, Andrea and William; and many great-great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Joseph; sisters Maria and Veronica; and nephews Michael and Dale. He is survived by Michael’s wife Patti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle. Fr. Loyola Amalraj will officiate the Mass. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Gustave will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery of Milwaukee following the Mass.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.