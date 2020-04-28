BROADHEAD/ BIG BEND
Guy Anthony Peterson
May 5, 1959 — April 22, 2020
Guy Anthony Peterson was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at age 60 years. He was born May 5, 1959, in Waukesha, to Joseph and Elizabeth “Betty Ann” (nee Maney).
He is survived by brothers Brian, Jay, Ted (Melinda) and Neal (Tammy); nephews Bernard and Karac Peterson; nieces Jaclyn (Lance) Armstrong and Keri Jo Peterson; grandnieces Alexis and Avril Peterson; best friends Tom Nacius, Wendy Winklemann, Barb Szpek, Dick and Barb DeVoe, Charmayn Lemanski, Tammy Peterson; and many other relatives and friends.
Guy was godfather to Jaclyn and Keri Jo. Guy was a professional driver. Over his career he drove motor coach buses, semitrucks, milk trucks, school buses and lastly limousines. He was one of the kindest and most gentle people you could meet. He had a passion for animals and loved all his dogs, cats and horses.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 2, at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, W195-S6610 Racine Ave., Muskego, WI 53150, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please be aware that only 10 people will be allowed in to pay their respects at one time in order to maintain social distancing.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home-Muskego serving the family. For online condolences please visit bvfh.net. If questions, call 262-679-1444.