Hannah E. Cherney
Oct. 25, 1921 — June 22, 2020
Hannah E. Cherney, age 98, passed away on June 22, 2020. Hannah was born on October 25, 1921, to John and Andrea Louden in Alliance, Nebraska.
Hannah is survived by her children Madelyn Robins of Sullivan and Amber Hutchinson of Laramie, Wyo.; three grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Leroy Louden; and sister Neoma Youngkin.
She is further survived by many other family and friends.
Hannah was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; her son Larry Lenox; and her sister Vitalene Vogt.
Hannah loved crafts: sewing, needle stitching, crocheting and knitting. She was a wonderful home maker. She cooked for numerous institutions, such as in hospitals, schools, and jails. She was also a dispatcher for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department. She had a passion for animals and helped raise many while working on the farm.
She was a great woman and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held on October 3 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the service to follow. Pastor Wes Werner will be presiding. Burial at Ottawa Cemetery to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.