Sherwood, AK
Hans C. Schroeder
June 5, 1973 - Nov. 24, 2020
Hans Christopher Schroeder was born on June 5, 1973, to June Nygaard Schroeder and Frederick Schroeder in Oconomowoc. He was the 11th child of June and Fred's combined family who broke the tie of five daughters and five sons. He was the seal of love for their Yours, Mine and Ours tribe.
He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1991 and enrolled in Waukesha County Technical College in 1992 with aspirations of becoming a police officer. But in 1996 his free spirit led him instead to study radio-TV-film at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where he found family and friends inside and out of the Kappa Sigma Nu Zeta Fraternity. Friends share that Hans was a legendary “float builder” with his many craftsman's skills, and a mentor and faithful friend to his brothers in the fraternity. Walking to the beat of his own drum and ever the prankster, Hans was always up for an adventure and brought laughter and good times wherever he went. He was honest and direct and greeted with hugs!
After graduation from UW-Oshkosh (BA, Radio-TV-Film Production, 2002) Hans took a job as cameraman/photojournalist with Fox News in Green Bay, eventually moving with this job to Little Rock, Arkansas. With time, the invasive tendencies of journalism bothered his sensibilities, and Hans eventually joined Arkansas PBS in July 2005, as a broadcasting technician. Here he was highly regarded and loved by his colleagues. On weekends he would mentor University of Central Arkansas broadcasting students in the broadcasting of sports events.
In Little Rock, in 2004, Hans met his beloved future wife, Brittney Blackwell, and they married in February 2007. Together they created the love of their lives, daughter Iris Olivia, born in September 2008. Hans was a loving and dedicated father, teaching his daughter photography and a love of the outdoors with annual fishing and camping trips.
Hans had an affinity with the wild solitude of the woods in northern Wisconsin, passed down to him by his father, Fred, and older brothers, with whom he shared many memorable hunting trips.
Family, friends and colleagues are heartbroken by Hans' early departure at 47 years old on November 24, 2020, in Madison. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. We will always be grateful for his presence in our lives.
Hans is survived by his daughter, Iris Schroeder; his mother, June Schroeder; and his 10 siblings, Kris Nygaard Martin, Karen Nygaard Siegel, Mark Schroeder, Karla Nygaard, Gary Schroeder, Kim Nygaard Cavalli-Sforza, Debra Schroeder Bruss, Greg Schroeder, John Nygaard and Eric Schroeder. Hans's father, Fred Schroeder, preceded him in death on November 6, 2020.
A small gathering for immediate family is being planned and will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.