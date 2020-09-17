Harold E. Davies Sr.
Harold E. Davies Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the comfort of his own home on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the wonderful age of 86.
He is survived by his loving wife, June (nee Gazvoda) of 38 years; his sons Harold Jr., Donald, Allen (Donna) and Jeff (Ty); his grandchildren Harold III, Eric (Maureen) Hack, Jamie (Scott) Mahoney, Crystal (Brandon) Marks, Tina (Payo) Mireles, Harley, Lucas (Jenna) and Cole (Becca); and his great-grandchildren Catlyn, Serenity, Donivan, Alexia, Mayson, Maria, Samuel, Preston, Gabby, Jocelyn, Cameron and Mitchell. He is further survived by other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his son John Kenneth; his brothers Robert and Kenneth; his great-granddaughter Alicia; and his daughter-in-laws Marcia and Cheryl.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at Crosspoint Community Church, W380-N6931 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, at Ottawa Cemetery, W360-S3337 Highway 67, Dousman.
Memorials to the church or the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm- Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.