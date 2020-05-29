WAUKESHA
Harold J. Robarge Sr.
June 10, 1934 — May 27, 2020
Harold J. Robarge Sr. of Waukesha died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family at age 85. He was born in Dobie on June 10, 1934, the son of John and Nola (nee LaBrie) Robarge. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On September 12, 1959, he married Jean Slayton in Dobie. Harold was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge. He had worked as a machinist at Amron Centrifugal and Parameters. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, leatherwork, hunting, fishing, playing cards and collecting cars and trains. Harold loved tinkering around and found joy in repairing toys and donating them.
He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and would entertain them by making up songs.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 60 years, Jean of Waukesha and their children, Harold James (the late Karen) Robarge Jr. of Birchwood, Theresa (Dewey) Nelson of Almena, Billy Robarge of Birchwood, Kristine (Robert) Fabian of Watertown and Diana (Michael) O’Connell of Waukesha. He was the proud grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 27 greatgrandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters, Marcella, Maxine, Ruth, Jan, Jean and Veronica; brothers, Frank, Gene, Harmon and Richard; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nola; his daughter Lisa Renee; sister Annabelle; brothers, Harvey, Myrle and John Jr.; grandsons, Lucas Robarge and Matthew Nelson; and great-grandson Joseph Bond.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.