WAUKESHA
Harold L. Hoeft
Harold L. Hoeft, son of Louis and Mildred (Berkholtz), passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020, at the age of 92.
He is survived by his dear wife of 63 years, Marcella “Marcy” (Hanrahan) and was the beloved father of Mary (Kent) Smith, the late Michael (Edie) Hoeft, James (Kathy) Hoeft, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Hightaian and Suzanne (Dave) Millsaps. He was a proud grandfather to Michelle, Daniel, Kaylee (Michiel) Bakker, Jessica, Robert, Joshua (Verenice), Andrew, Kelly and Alexander, and great-grandfather to Mason, Hannah, Aaron and Archie.
Harold was born in Waukesha and lived there his entire life, other than his military service as a medic in the U.S. 2nd Armored Division in Germany from 1951-52. He was a master carpenter and owned and operated Hoeft Builders in Waukesha from 1957 until his retirement. In addition to his numerous building and remodeling jobs, he designed and built the home where he and Marcy raised their family. He never stopped hammering things out and continued doing woodworking projects for his children and grandchildren for the remainder of his life. His greatest joys were his family and helping others, and his kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him. In recognition of his military service, he was given an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2016, on which he was accompanied by his grandson, Daniel. The family would appreciate donations in his name to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin (starsandstripeshonorflight.org) or to a charity of your choosing.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private funeral services will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
