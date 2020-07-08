PEWAUKEE
Harris M. ‘Ole’ Olson
July 22, 1922 — June 28, 2020
Harris died June 28, 2020, at Legacy Assisted Living, Pewaukee, just weeks away from his 98th birthday. He was born on July 22, 1922, to Carl and Serena Olson in Marinette.
He attended Marinette High School, where he loved playing varsity basketball more than anything, except for a certain girl he had met in the seventh grade. After graduation in 1940, he enrolled in the National Youth Administration machinist program. When Germany invaded Russia in 1941, he decided to enlist in the Army, hoping to become a pilot. A perforated ear drum canceled that dream, so he served instead in the Signal Corps later transferring to the Ordinance Department. He attended Officer Candidate School in 1943 quickly achieving the rank of first lieutenant. While home on leave in 1944, he ran into that certain girl, Alice Pedersen, at a diner. When he returned to duty three days later, they were engaged. They were married for over 70 years.
Following the war, he attended University of Wisconsin- Madison Business School on the GI Bill, graduating with honors in 1949. He was called up during the Korean conflict, and was sent to Washington, D.C., to attend counterintelligence school. He graduated first out of 250 students, but instead of being sent to Japan as most other students were, he was assigned to the Pentagon because he had broken his ankle — playing basketball!
Ole spent his professional life in insurance and his personal life raising three children with Alice, enjoying softball and an active social life. He excelled at golf and spent many happy hours on the course with his sons and friends. After retirement, he and Alice lived in Florida for 20 years. Upon their return to Waukesha, they enjoyed following the lives and activities of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
One of his most memorable experiences was being on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and meeting his guide Samantha. He also introduced his family and friends to the game of Tuk and took pride in his handmade boards. There was no one more devoted to the Packers or the Badgers than Ole. He was outgoing and gregarious and had an engaging sense of humor. His jokes are legendary. Ole was exceedingly proud of his Norwegian heritage and his military service, but no more proud than he was of his family.
Ole is survived by his three children, Jeanne Venzke (Bruce), Jeff (Kitty) and Jim (Amanda), seven grandchildren and 9 1/2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his seven siblings, his great-grandson Jack, and his dear wife Alice.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Whenever the current health situation allows, a celebration of his life, complete with bad jokes, will be held.
The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff at Legacy and Allay Hospice for their care, and to good friends Harry and Earline for their devotion. Also, we want to give a special thank you to all of Ole’s breakfast buddies and his good friends at Denny’s.
Memorials may be considered to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, starsandstripeshonorflight.org.
We know that Ole has now crossed the road to be with Alice ... and to see his friend Gregory Peck.
