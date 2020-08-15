WAUKESHA
Harry L. Stroop
July 18, 1935 — Aug. 9, 2020
A much-loved Renaissance man, Harry L. Stroop passed away August 9, 2020, at the age of 85. A proud U.S. Navy and Korean War veteran, he was a true American patriot. He was most importantly, a loyal and devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, the late Roberta “Bobbi” J. Stroop (nee Trovato).
Beloved brother-in-law to Tim (Carol) Trovato of Waukesha. Special uncle (and grandfather figure) to Vince Trovato, Anna (Ryan) Schoenenberger and Joe (Liz) Trovato and great-uncle to six great-nieces and great-nephews. He is survived by nieces Sarah Momelli and Tamara Sobye and nephew Tony (Tara) Daiker. He is further survived by other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbi; his beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tony and Sarah Trovato; as well as his parents, William and Frances Stroop.
Born in Sheridan, Wyoming, Harry grew up in Milwaukee before moving to Waukesha in 1958, where he spent 40 years working for Waukesha Engine. A man of many talents, he, at various times in his life, pursued many hobbies ranging from art, photography and woodworking to cars, fishing, hunting, boating, camping, competitive marksmanship, military history, aircraft, model airplanes, music and more. He was a lifelong learner and an avid reader.
He was a self-proclaimed expert on many topics, including the many languages he spoke.
He enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, Badgers, golf, auto racing, and nearly any military history documentary on TV. In his earlier years, he and Bobbi were spontaneous and went on many trips and adventures all around the country, including many trips to Las Vegas and up north to St. Germain.
He was a longtime member of Waukesha First Methodist Church and the American Legion. He could often be seen marching in Waukesha’s Memorial Day and Independence Day parades. Harry could light up a room with his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He never forgot a birthday. He will be remembered by family and friends for his kind heart, generosity and for the time he always made for his loved ones. He was loved by many and made a lasting impact on all who knew him. Special thanks to the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their great care in Harry’s final days.
A graveside service for Harry’s cremated remains will be held at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, on Thursday, August 20, at 11 a.m., followed by military honors. Please meet in front of the cemetery office.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.