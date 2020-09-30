WAUKESHA
Harvey ‘Bud’ Schram
Nov. 1, 1933 — Sept. 28, 2020
Bud was born to eternal life on September 28, 2020, after a short battle with an infection.
He was the loving husband of Edie for 58 years before her passing in 2012. He was the best friend and Dad of Kim / Ted (Angela Pierotti) Schram, Barbara (Joseph) Giliberto, Patricia (Wayne) Gustafson and David (Kim) Schram. He was Grandpa (GPA, Popsicle) to Kevin (Emily) Schram, Angela (Fred) Kohls, David (Davy) Giliberto, Dawson, Alexa and Brielle Schram. He was Great-Grandpa to Hudson Kohls and Baby Boy Schram. Bud was the dear brother of Michael (Mickey) Schram and fond brother in-law of Jill Schram. He is further survived by his uncle Robert (Joyce) O’Donnell, cousins, in-laws and many fond friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Sr. and Sarah (Sally O’Donnell); his brother Mick; and his beautiful daughter Patricia.
Bud retired from CNA Insurance after 40 years working as a property claims adjuster. He was a Land O’ Lakes Hall of Fame pitcher (Class of 1981) and played and managed for many years on the Calhoun and Waukesha Land O’ Lakes baseball teams. He was a part of several LOL championship teams in the late 1950s and 1960s while also earning a couple LOL MVP honors. After his playing days were done, Bud umpired softball at the Saratoga complex and Buchner fields. His distinct voice left little doubt what his calls were! Do not try to argue or you would get tossed out of the game in his signature move! He was an avid and very knowledgeable sports fan, especially his beloved Cubs, Packers, Wisconsin Badgers Football and all college basketball. You definitely wanted him on your team for any sports trivia games! After his retirement he really enjoyed meeting with his friends at a local pub to share a beer and talk and watch sports (but do NOT talk during the game!!), hosting holiday gatherings at his home with mom and he was a master at retelling stories of tough battles and matchups on the baseball diamond. If it was a Sunday afternoon gathering, everyone had to clear out at 6 p.m. sharp otherwise that would interrupt his viewing of 60 minutes! He could often be found watching a horror movie as well as chasing his grandkids around the house attempting to spook them, but they only giggled and asked for more. He was nothing but tough and resilient in all the challenges that life threw at him and for that we are most proud.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society are appreciated.
The family will have a private cremation.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Bud at The Destination (Formerly Paz Pub), 218 E. Main St., Waukesha, on Friday, October 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are welcome to come and share stories and fellowship.