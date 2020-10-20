EAGLE
Heidi Kay Jacobi (nee Shepherd)
Nov. 10, 1973 — Oct. 9, 2020
Heidi Kay Jacobi (nee Shepherd) found eternal peace on October 9, 2020, at the age of 46. A lover of music and animals, she will be deeply missed by those who loved her.
Heidi was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Joanne Shepherd (nee Loberg).
She is survived by brothers Dan (Vicki) Shepherd of Hartland and Rick (Kim) Mills of Apopka, Fla., sister Roberta Moody of Sebring, Fla., and Aunt Laurel Darby (nee Loberg) of Brookfield. She was the proud “hippie” aunt to Samantha, Brady, Tarryn, Craig, Kyle, Garrett, Rebekah, Melissa, Jessica and Julia, as well as a number of grand-nieces and -nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe.