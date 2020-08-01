Helen J. Martin
Helen J. Martin passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020 surrounded by her sons after a short battle with cancer at age 82.
Helen was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife and friend.
She was kind, funny and very spunky. She enjoyed knitting and was also a talented baker and loved sharing her treats with everyone.
Helen attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School, Class of 1955.
She is survived by her sons, Patrick Martin (Twila Hauck-Martin), Jonathan Martin and Andrew (Melody) Martin; stepdaughters, Judith Back and Jeanne O’Brien; stepsons, Thomas (Sandra) Martin and Timothy (Patricia) Martin; grandsons, Jacob Martin, Marvin Martin, Shaun Shockley, Steven Martin, Richard Martin, Dakota Hauck and Jackson Hauck; granddaughters, Abigail Martin, Kathryn Martin, Amber Martin, Kiersten Martin, Michelle Shockley, Jackie Martin, Kristin Kveton, Susan Haze, Cathy Larson, Colleen Heuser and Morgan Halvorson; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward W. Martin; parents,
Albert and Elizabeth Emmerich; and brothers Albert Emmerich Jr. and James Emmerich.
Visitation will be held at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Monday, August 3, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, August 4, at 12 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen’s name are appreciated to the American Heart Association.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service