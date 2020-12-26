Helen Louise Faultersack (nee Stark)
Helen Louise Faultersack (nee Stark) passed away December 22, 2020, at the age of 95.
Joined in heaven by her husband, Dale; a granddaughter, Heather Benedict; brother, Ewald; and a sister, Eva.
Proud mother of Mary (Robert) Benedict and Marcia (Robert) Blair; loving grandmother of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Further survived by her sister, Doris Gillis, of Watertown.
Visitation for Helen will be held on Tuesday, December 29, from 1 p.m. until the 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, Elizabeth Residence of New Berlin and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Waukesha who helped Helen during her last years.
Memorials appreciated in honor of Helen to the charity of your choice.
