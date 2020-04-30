SUN CITY, ARIZ. / OCONOMOWOC
Herman Richard (Dick) Steinke
Sept. 29, 1933 – April 6, 2020
Steinke was born September 29, 1933, in Oconomowoc, to Herman F. and Gertrude B. Steinke (nee Aarud).
He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Our Savior Lutheran Church. He graduated Oconomowoc High School in 1951. He was active in band, orchestra, and Future Farmers of America. He was a truck driver for Allan Lumber Company until he was drafted into the Army in 1953. He married Irene M. Weimer at Our Savior Lutheran Church before he was transferred to Wurzburg, Germany. He served as a trumpet player in the 1st Division Band, as a drum major in the Marching Band, the Dance Band, and the Concert Band. He especially enjoyed the PR with the German people and the leave time traveling to Norway with Irene after she joined him. When they returned to the U.S., they lived in Waukesha for a year while Herman attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. He also played with the Goose Town Dutchmen and the Legion Band in Oconomowoc.
In 1958 he joined the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department and they moved back to Oconomowoc. After a year, he joined the City of Oconomowoc police force as a patrolman and later became a detective sergeant for a total of 28 years before he retired. He worked with CLUES for ten years selling computer programs to municipalities.
Herman was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, where he served as a Stephen minister, an usher, and on the Church Council.
Although he was an only child, he quickly adopted his wife’s siblings as his own, Richard, Raymond, and Doris. Gordon Zimmerman was Dick’s “brother” since Junior High Band.
He was father to Mark (Kim) Steinke of Camas, Wash., Denise Carrillo (Steve) of Mt. Pleasant. Grandchildren are Gina Beguhn-Madeska (Ben) of Chicago; Clinton Beguhn (Helen) of Green Bay; Katelyn (Kevin) of Vancouver, Wash.,; Jessica (John) Whitwell of Camas, Wash.; John Steinke of Camas, Wash.; Kyle Carrillo (Heidi); Samantha; James (Katrina), Nicole Carrillo; all of Milwaukee. Great-grandchildren are: Samuel of Chicago, Deklan, August, Sarah and Anthony of Green Bay, Valerie Ezekiel, Jeremiah, and Kassius Carrillo of Milwaukee.
When Dick and Irene moved to Sun City, Ariz, in 1998, they joined Peace Lutheran Church in Peoria. Dick became active in the Stephen Ministry; he was a pastoral assistant; an usher; and a Church Council member. He was also a part of the Cursillo community at Peace Lutheran. He was a member of Legion Post 91 in Oconomowoc and Post 101 in Sun City. He was a Legion member for over 50 years.
Dick died at home after a short illness on April 6. Memorial services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Peoria, as well as Our Savior Lutheran Oconomowoc after the coronavirus has passed.
Herman donated his body to Banner Health Research. His cremains will be placed at Peace Lutheran Church columbarium after the memorial service.
Dick was a man of great faith. His smile was infectious, and his love of family was immeasurable. He will be missed by all.