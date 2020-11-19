Ila B. (Stueck) Dietscher
Dec. 3, 1925 - Nov. 14, 2020
Ila B. (Stueck) Dietscher, age 94, rejoined her beloved Irv on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her residence. Ila was born on December 3, 1925, in Appleton, to Herman and Bernice (Hill) Stueck.
She married Irving R. Dietscher on August 31, 1946, in Appleton. Irv preceded her in death on March 9, 2019.
Ila was a loving, caring and generous woman that took pride in her family. Raising some wonderful children and watching her grandchildren grow brought her tremendous joy. She was a member of the Prospect Aid Society for over 40 years. She loved to cook, bake, watch the birds in her yard, knit, watch “The Lawrence Welk Show,” listen to music and play cards.
Survivors include her children, Raymond Dietscher of Austin, Texas, Dennis (Diane) Dietscher of Hales Corners, Meri (Mike) Majeskie of North Prairie and Eileen Pennington of Texas; her six grandchildren, Alex and Ami Majeskie, Ashley (Jason) Koehlert, Jonathan (Adriana) Stevens, Charmine Cox and Cynthia (JJ) Flores; her five great-grandchildren, Seth, Collin, Kaleb, Jocelyn, Dorian and Oliver; her sister, Deloris Taylor of California; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Irv; and her brother Don Stueck.
The family wishes to extend a huge “thank you” to caregivers Emma and Chris for all the love, care and support you showed Ila. They could not have kept her in her own home without your help.
A memorial gathering for Ila will be held on Sunday, November 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie.
Per CDC guidelines and the Wisconsin mask mandate, the family asks that you adhere to the social distancing and mask wearing rules that are in place.
Memorial contributions in Ila’s name can be directed to the New Berlin Historical Society, Treasurer: Dale Ziemer, 3740 Cari-Adams Drive, New Berlin, WI 53146.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family.