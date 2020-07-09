PEWAUKEE
Ila M. Manning
April 21, 1933 — July 3, 2020
Ila M. Manning of Pewaukee passed away peacefully at home and was reunited with her husband, Francis, on Friday, July 3, 2020, age 87.
Ila will be lovingly missed by her children Michael (Sandra) Manning of Parkville, Mo., Mary Manning of Clermont, Fla., and Patricia Manning of Pewaukee. She was the proud grandma of Nathan, Cortney, Heather and Elizabeth; great-grandma of Layla; sister of James (the late Tsudi) Hogenmiller and Judy (the late Ralph) Nocerini; and sister-in-law of Carol Hogenmiller and Rita Hogenmiller. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four children, Kaye, Gary, Loreen and Thomas; brothers Harold and Alvin; and sister, Betty (Lowell) Buell.
Ila was born on April 21, 1933, in Eagle River, the daughter of Thomas and Ida Hogenmiller. Ila was married to the love of her life, Francis Manning, on October 23, 1954.
She worked for many years at Northview Nursing Home and Waukesha Memorial Hospital as a dietary aide. After she and Francis retired, they enjoyed traveling the United States.
Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m. Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Krause Funeral Home, 262-432-8300, is serving the family. Visit online at krausefuneralhome.com.