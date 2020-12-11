KNOXVILLE, TENN.
Irene Aileen Ladish
Jan. 28, 1924 — Dec. 7, 2020
Irene Aileen Ladish, 96, died peacefully December 7, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born January 28, 1924, she lived most of her life in Milwaukee and Waukesha.
A proud WWII veteran, Irene served two years in the WAVES. She loved any opportunity to celebrate veterans or display the flag, and had a full wardrobe of red, white and blue. Irene retired from the Boston Store after 20 years. She loved people and cherished her family and friends who all will miss her lively personality and zest for life.
Irene was predeceased by her parents; brother, Charles Fredricks; sisters, Carol Mueller and Elizabeth “Toots” Smith; and beloved companion, Glenn Groeschel.
She is survived by her son, Mark Ladish (and wife Susan); grandchildren, Christina and Matthew Ladish and Anthony Webb; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.