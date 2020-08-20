MUKWONAGO
Irene I. (Hartenstein) McKenzie
Sept. 3, 1933 — Aug. 18, 2020
Irene I. (Hartenstein) McKenzie, age 86 of Mukwonago passed with her loving husband at her side on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice. Irene was born on September 3, 1933, in Hannibal to Antonio and Ramona (Hendrex) Hartenstein. Irene grew up in small-town Wisconsin with five siblings. Irene began working at a young age on the farm; she worked many miscellaneous jobs to help support the family. She later worked as a nurse’s aide. Irene loved many things in life: She loved dancing, birds, deer, gardening, canning, baking and traveling. The one thing that stood out most about Irene was her love of family. She was best known to be the original Momma Bear. Nothing and no one had better even try messing with her family. She was a true protector and nurturer. She loved them all dearly and they in turn loved her. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving Irene are her husband of 26 years, Gerald McKenzie, Sr.; her children: Sandra (Jerry) Vines, Dawn Malison, Susan (Warren) Meyer; Gerald’s children, David (Nancy) McKenzie, Linda (Bruce) Hein, Richard (Debbie) McKenzie and Ann (Mike) Sadler; her 13 grandchildren; her 19 great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband, Charles Malison; her sons Michael Malison and Gerald McKenzie, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Malinda Malison; her four brothers; one sister and her infant brother.
The family would like to thank AngelsGrace Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Irene.
Funeral services for Irene will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services (W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie — northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. A family burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
CDC guidelines regarding social distancing will be adhered to, with no congregating inside the building and no prolonged visiting. Wisconsin’s mask mandate will also be followed.
Those wishing to send a memorial in lieu of flowers can direct those to Christ Lutheran Church, Big Bend. Those wishing to sign the online guest registry and share a memory can go to www.thelenfh.com.
