WAUKESHA
Irene Olivia Llanas
Dec. 17, 1954 — Aug. 13, 2020
Irene Olivia Llanas of Waukesha gracefully left this world on August 13, 2020. Her soul is now reunited with her beloved parents, Pedro and Olivia. Irene was a strong, independent and free-spirited woman who lived her life by her own rules.
She passed away at her family home at the age of 65. Born in Waukesha, she was the daughter of Pedro Sr. and Olivia (Arreazola) Llanas. Irene was a 1973 graduate of Waukesha High School.
As a teenager, Irene joined the Silhouettes Color Guard and Drill Team of Waukesha. She traveled around the country with the Silhouettes and won several competitions with the precision Drill Team. She also formed many life-long bonds with several of the girls on her team. Later, she moved to Southern California and lived her life to the fullest. She returned to Wisconsin and spent the rest of her years enjoying life with her family and especially loved spending time with, as well as caring for, her parents. She was particularly fond of her flower gardens and loved to read novels in her spare time.
Irene was also a very special godmother to Dean Jason, one of her 13 nephews and nieces, whom she loved dearly. Dean recently named his new baby daughter Lauren Irene in honor of his godmother.
She will be greatly missed by her brothers and sisters, Peter A. Llanas of Pewaukee, Ray (Molly) Llanas of Waukesha, Dean (Sue) Llanas of Waukesha, Mary (Dave) Nadolny of Waukesha and Emy (Marty) Wood of Waukesha. She was the dear aunt of Corrina (Chad) Heilert, Peter (Jessica) Llanas, Dean (Beth) Llanas, Heather (Dan) Marschalek, Etta Llanas (Troy), Emily (Gabe) Cruz, Erin (Danny) Sonnentag, Haley Llanas (Mark), Destry Llanas, Sara Wood, Ian Llanas (Linda), Rachel (Luke) Zeka and Jordan Mae Llanas. Also, the dear great-aunt of Lola, Greyden, Luna, Olivia, Andre, Nika, Willa, Ivan, Elian, Emiliano, Oliver, Katie, Ulrich (Uli), Felix, Parker, Sabina, Lauren Irene and Baby Sonnentag due in December. Irene is further survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, John Mark, and her parents, Pedro and Olivia.
The family will have a private celebration of Irene’s life.
The Cremation Society of Waukesha is honored to serve the family.
Memorials to either the family, the Waukesha Food Panty, Healing Hearts of Waukesha County or the Waukesha Public Library in Irene’s name are greatly appreciated.