WAUKESHA
Iris G. Garcia
Aug. 25, 1951 — June 2, 2020
Iris G. Garcia of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 68. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 25, 1951, the daughter of Juan and Simona (nee Gaitan) Garcia.
On July 7, 1984, she married Jose “Joe” Garcia in Waukesha. Iris was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended Urban Poiema Church in Milwaukee. Along with her family she owned The Blue Ribbon Tavern and Eatery on St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
She spent her life caring for people, first as a nurse for over 26 years in the neonatal ICU and Flight for Life at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, then as an LPN at Woodland Health Center in Brookfield. Together Iris and Joe bought the Blue Ribbon where Iris was well known for the excellent Mexican food she cooked. Her smile and kindness were infectious.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of nearly 36 years, Joe of Waukesha, and her children, Virginia (Matt Schuster) Garcia of Waukesha, Regina (Jimmy) Soto of Waukesha and Jose Jr. (Amy) Garcia of Pewaukee. She was the proud grandmother of Christine (Mike) Burgos, Myeshia (Shea) Soto, Jimmy Jr. (Christie) Soto, Elijah Soto, Isaiah Soto, Chace Garcia, Aurora Garcia, grand-dog Jasper; and great-grandmother of Cydnee, Ava, Cristanio, Ellianna and Giovanni. She is further survived by her brother Gilbert (Sandy) Garcia of San Antonio, Texas, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Juan and sister Delia (Carlos).
A memorial celebration will be held at the Blue Ribbon at a later date.
Memorials in her memory are appreciated to the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care, N16-W24131 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.