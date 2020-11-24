Isaura ‘Sara’ Martinez
Nov. 20, 1938 - Nov. 16, 2020
Sara was reunited with her husband Joe on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1938, in Gonzales, Texas, daughter of Adela Nerio and Jacob Stahl.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Antonia, and brothers Jake, David and Alex.
Sara worked and retired from Kmart. There she had many close friends who enjoyed her delicious cooking. When she was not cooking, she was crocheting, knitting and quilting. Sara was known for her kindness and was always calling and checking in with her family and friends. She enjoyed getting together with her friends at Sunset Family Restaurant for breakfast.
Sara’s greatest accomplishment and pride and joy was her family. Before anything she was a loving, caring and protective mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her loving sons Joe, George (Lynn) and Martin, grandchildren Julia, Joseph, Marla, Jared and Serena and great-grandchildren Olivia, Lena, Mason and Ben. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Due to the virus, there will be a celebration of Sara’s life at a later date.
