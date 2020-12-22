GENESEE
Jack D. Fulbright
April 25, 1926 - Dec. 19, 2020
Jack D. Fulbright, a longtime Genesee resident, died on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Heritage Lake Country at age 94. He was born on April 25, 1926, the son of John and Alma Fulbright. Jack served in the United States Navy, mainly in the Pacific.
He is survived by his children, Diane (Ken) Fulbright-Lamp, David Fulbright, Daniel Fulbright, and Donna (Scott) Surdyk; his grandchildren, Savanah and Ashly Surdyk; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Helen, and his son Dennis.
A private family committal service with military honors will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.