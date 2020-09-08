WAUKESHA
Jack Grundman
Jack Grundman of Waukesha died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of Howard and Esther (nee Baermann) Grundman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Holder, during the Korean War. On November 3, 1956, he married the former Marlene Pecks at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He was the owner of Jack’s Automotive for many years.
Jack was an avid car enthusiast and was a member of the National Model A Ford Club since 1964, a member of the National Buick Club, a National Master Judge for Model A Fords, member of the USS Holder Association and Bralick-Miller VFW Post 5270 in Genesee Depot.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Marlene of Waukesha, along with their son Michael (Stephanie) Grundman of Waukesha, daughter Gail (Robert) Stoeger of Richfield and brother James (late Mary June) Grundman of West Bend. He is further survived by his beloved 1928 Ford “Emmy,” nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Howard and his sister-in-law Arleen Grundman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. memorial service at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road in Waukesha with military honors to follow the service. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials in Jack’s name are appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, P.O. Box 867 Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 or Model A Ford Foundation, John Marshall, P.O. Box 28, Peotone, IL 60468.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.