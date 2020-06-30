Jack L. Schickowski
Jan. 21, 1936 — June 27, 2020
Jack went to heaven on his 61st wedding anniversary. He was married at St. Joseph Catholic Church to Mary Ellen (nee Wienke) Schickowski on June 27, 1959. Jack was born in Waukesha on January 21, 1936 to Ulrich and Evaline Schickowski. He graduated from Waukesha High School. Jack spent his entire work life as a tool and die maker at ETW Inc. Jack enjoyed his St Mark’s dartball league, meeting with EXCEL Roundtable buddies as they hashed over the world’s problems. He, also, enjoyed the great outdoors.
He could have replaced MacGyver on TV — a roll of duct tape, a piece of wire and a pop rivet repaired anything; always willing to offer a helping hand.
Jack loved telling stories of “When I was a kid”; coming from a family of 15, he had lots to share.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 brothers, 3 sisters, in-laws Clarence and Ellen (nee Olech) Wienke, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jack is survived by loving wife, Mary Ellen; sons Jeff (Ruth), Rob (girlfriend — Diane), Chris (Marie); grandchildren William, Ethan, Tegan; brothers Lee (Sandy), Dennis (Linda), Tom (Sue); brother-in-law, Bill Merz; sisters- in-law Lois, Elaine, Ankie and her husband Dennis Lucchesi; supportive friends Donna and Gerry (dec.) Reichert.
Jack will be missed by many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
Family visitation will be held Thursday at 12:30 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at Cesarz, Charapata, and Zinnecker Funeral Home.
Memorials appreciated to St. William Catholic Church or to the Waukesha County Museum.
Farewell good and faithful servant.
