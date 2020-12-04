TOWN OF EAGLE
James A. Pasterski
March 30, 1932 — Dec. 2, 2020
James A. Pasterski, 88, of Eagle Spring Lake passed away on December 2, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on March 30, 1932 in Milwaukee, the son of Edward and Helen (Spitalniak) Pasterski. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and excelled in sports from a young age, especially football. Jim attended Notre Dame University and also Marquette University during his college years. He played football on a scholarship for both schools. After school, Jim married the love of his life, Joan Utpatel, on March 2, 1957, and the couple was blessed with two children, Debra and Gregory.
Service to others was a very important aspect of Jim’s life. He served his community, the Town of Eagle, for over 45 years. Some of his positions included town supervisor, town clerk and from 1981 until his passing he served as town treasurer. He also sat on the Eagle Spring Lake Board of Lake Management for many years.
Jim’s family also remembers him as a true salesman. He could sell anything, from golf balls to area resorts, to safety equipment. Jim was interested in history and loved to read. He also had quite the sweet tooth and was happy to eat any pie, cookie or cake served. Some of his favorite desserts were Lorna Doone Cookies, Culver’s strawberry shakes, and turtle chocolates. Above all else in Jim’s life was his love for family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were the apple of his eye. Jim was a good man and lived a full life. He will be forever remembered by his family and friends.
Jim is survived by: his two loving children, Debra (Daniel) West of Eagle, and Gregory (Dawn) Pasterski of Eagle; his dear grandchildren, Jeff (Alyssa) Pasterski, Matt Pasterski, Dayton West, and Devon West; his great-grandchildren, Caden and Kinsley Pasterski; and his sister, Ruth Karn of Grand Junction, CO. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Joan; his parents, and his two brothers, Edward and Ronald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church of Eagle.
Jim will be laid to rest next to his wife in Jericho Cemetery of Eagle during a private family committal service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal service at this time. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to remember and honor Jim’s life.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Badger Hospice and their entire staff for the care and support they provided Jim and the family. They are forever grateful to each and every member of their staff.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.