James and Bonnie Bauer

WAUKESHA
James Joseph Bauer
July 24, 1937 — May 21, 2020
Bonnie O’Leary Bauer
Nov. 30, 1938 — May 23, 2020
James Joseph Bauer, passed this life, May 21, 2020, along with his wife of 59 years, Bonnie O’Leary Bauer, who passed May 23, 2020, at Mission Creek Retirement Home, both after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s, coupled with complications of the coronavirus.
Jim Bauer was born July 24, 1937, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, son of the late Joseph and Grace Bauer. Jim served in the United States Army from Oct. 15, 1956, to Oct. 14, 1958. He was a detective at Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office where he served for 25 years, retiring in 1987. Following in his footsteps of first responders are his son, Steve Bauer, retired as sergeant from the City of Brookfield Police Department; his daughter, Jennifer Wallschlaeger, deputy of Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department; his grandson, Andrew Bauer, K-9 officer of Garner Police Department, Garner, N.C.; and grandson, Jacob Bathke, firefighter /EMT with City of Burlington Fire Department.
Bonnie Bauer was born November 30, 1938, the daughter of Warren and Julia O’Leary, and after placement in an orphanage from eight months until age 9, she was fostered by the Risch family of Waukesha County. Bonnie was a homemaker and loving mother raising her four children.
Jim and Bonnie were married August 27, 1960, and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They began a wonderful life together working in support of the family farm and business, Bauer Bros. Produce, which served the Waukesha County community for about 45 years along with his brothers, John (late Sandy) and Tom (Julie) Bauer.
Jim and Bonnie are survived by their four children, Dave (Lisa) Bauer, Steve (Colleen) Bauer, Jennifer (Tom) Wallschlaeger and Jessica (Jay) Bathke. They have nine grandchildren, Adam (Rebecca) Bauer, Aaron (Whitney) Bauer, Andrew (Lauren) Bauer, Emily (Adam) Holzwart, Hailey Wallschlaeger, Luke Wallschlaeger, Isabel Wallschlaeger, Jacob Bathke and Jenna Bathke, and seven great-grandchildren, Samuel Bauer, London Bauer, Graeme Bauer, Maisy Bauer, Oliver Holzwart, Ethan Bauer and Emmy Bauer.
Jim and Bonnie are also survived by their brother and sister, Tony (Jim’s brother) and Lois (Bonnie’s sister) Bauer of Okemos, Michigan; brothers, John Bauer and Tom (Julie) Bauer of Waukesha, Jack(Julie) Risch of Laingsburg, Michigan; Sister Lois Risch of Manitowoc; and 24 nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret (Harry) Wendler. Bonnie was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie (Agnes) O’Leary, Jerry (Jackie) O’Leary and Duane (Clara) O’Leary, and her sister, Arlene (Gene) Antoniak.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 29, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. followed by graveside service at Vernon Center Cemetery, S77-W25470 National Ave. (just west of Hilo Drive), Mukwonago, WI 53149.
The family requests in lieu of flowers and in light of the current economic situation that you and yours would patronize your local restaurant/bar and have a toast to celebrate the lives of Jim and Bonnie Bauer and let the party continue ….
**If you would be so kind, to take a picture toasting Jim and Bonnie and send to 262-844-3320, it will bless our family greatly.
**Please adhere to all social distancing safety protocols.
