WAUKESHA
James Andrew Borgstrom
Nov. 30, 1954 — June 14, 2020
James Andrew Borgstrom, “Borgie,” “Jimmy,” of Waukesha, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 65. Jim was born in Waukesha on November 30, 1954, the son of Clifford and Jocelyn (nee Schultz) Borgstrom. Jim was a dedicated employee of Jahnke & Jahnke Engineering for the past 26 years. He enjoyed being a proud member of the EAA and attending several of the air shows in Oshkosh and was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Mukwonago. Jim and his wife, Debbie, enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Packers, Badgers and Brewers at several local establishments with friends. He also found enjoyment in playing the lottery. Jim always ensured every feathered friend who visited his yard had a food of choice.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Debbie, and their furry babies, Maddie and Bearaboo; his mother Jocelyn “Nonie” Borgstrom; sister Bonnie (the late Bob) Simon; brothers-in-law Randy (Wanda) Luebke and Kevin (Candy) Luebke; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Borgstrom; his in-laws, Richard and Barbara Luebke; and brother-in-law Mark Luebke.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Mukwonago.
Please note, social distancing will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. The family requests you wear a face mask or covering for the safety of everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53186.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions to leave the family an online tribute message.