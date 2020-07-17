James D. Hesprich
James D. Hesprich found peace July 13, 2020, at age 74.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Milinkovich); dear father of the late Lisa Schreiber, Cynthia Hesprich, Julie Hesprich (Ella Scott) and Nicole (Troy) Lewan; and proud grandfather of Denise, Heather, Colin and Landon. He is further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
James was a retiree of Bucyrus-Erie and a member of the Steel Workers Union.
Visitation will be Monday at Schaff Funeral Home,
5920 W. Lincoln Ave. West Allis, WI 53219, from 4 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. Private burial will be held at LaBelle Cemetery. The family kindly requests that all visitors please wear a mask.
