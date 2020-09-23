WAUKESHA
James E. Stricker
Nov. 25, 1942 — Sept. 13, 2020
James E. Stricker, 77, of Waukesha, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home. He leaves his beloved wife of 53 years in marriage, Terri (Walsh) Stricker; son Michael (Kari) Stricker; daughter Stacey (John) Rivera; grandson Benjamin Stricker; his sister Diane Schumann; his honey dog Annie; extended family; and many close friends behind.
He was born in Milwaukee on November 25, 1942, to Edwin and Gertrude (Seefeld) Stricker, who had preceded him in death. James had attended Rufus King High School where he met the love of his life, Terri. After graduation, he attended MATC. While there, he was drafted and served in the Vietnam War for the U.S. Army as a 1st Air Cavalry Air Mobile – Private First Class from 1964 to 1966. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Milwaukee and finished his associate degree at MATC. He went on to attend UW-Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelor’s degree while working for the Milwaukee Police Department. After being hired at the Milwaukee Police Department, he married Terri. They were married on August 18, 1967. Shortly thereafter, he joined the City of Brookfield Police Department. James was an active detective and eventually retired as a lieutenant in 1997, after approximately 30-plus years. Post retirement, he had opened a business for finger printing and green card processing, worked with Wisconsin Coach Lines to monitor bus safety, and had numerous other part-time jobs.
He thoroughly loved woodworking and made numerous items including boats as well as furniture. James especially enjoyed watching his grandson, Ben, compete in his various sporting events over the years. He also enjoyed fishing, biking, reading, cooking and grilling, and taking long walks, primarily with Annie. James was a great man, loved by many, and will be missed dearly.
The family would like to thank the deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, Chaplin Stephan Niles, local paramedics, and Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home for their excellent service during this difficult time.
If you would like to honor Jim Stricker, donations can be made to your local law enforcement agency, fire department or humane society.
Presently, services are being planned, details will follow at www.randledablefuneralhome.com.
