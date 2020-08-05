BIG BEND
James ‘Gary’ Howard
July 3, 1945 — July 31, 2020
James “Gary” Howard, age 75, of Big Bend, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 31, 2020, with his wife Cindy by his side.
Gary was born in Whitesville, Ky., on July 3, 1945, to Guston and Zular Howard. He grew up on a farm where he found his love of horses. He was an avid horseback rider and could ride bareback. He enjoyed working with leather and made saddles and bridles.
In the mid-1970s Gary relocated to Wisconsin with the steel mill where he met Cindy, and five years of playing hard to get on both of their parts Cindy proposed and Gary said “yes,” and they were married for 37 years. Barb, his sister-in-law, said that their love for one another was always evident and they weren’t afraid to show it.
Gary was very personable and never met a stranger. He was a hard worker and would do anything for anyone. Gary could never sit still, he was always working on projects around the house and doing remodeling. He had a very thankful heart and in his final days, he could not express it enough.
Gary attended Waukesha Bible Church where he became a Christian and was baptized in April of 2017. He got sick July 13, 2017. The constant love and care from the church family has been a comfort and blessing throughout. Many prayers went up for Gary during his time of recovery, God granted the requests and gave his family three more years.
Special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Kaitlyn, Linda, Jane, and Stacy for going above and beyond, and we’re so grateful for that.
Gary is survived by his wife, Cynthia Howard (nee Kolinski); his sister Joann Leonard (nee Howard); children Jamie Clark (Jerome Hall), Angela Howard and Gary Howard Jr.; stepchildren Donald (Angela) Ewald, Renee Ewald and Eric Ewald; niece Donna Jo; and other nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guston and Zular Howard; brother Ovid Howard; sisters Lois Clark (nee Howard) and Joyce Thomas (nee Howard).
Visitation will be at Waukesha Bible Church, S53-W24079 Glendale Road, Waukesha, on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. until noon, service officiated by Pastor Pat to follow. Light luncheon afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated.