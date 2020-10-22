OCONOMOWOC
James J. Butina
Aug. 24, 1944 — Oct. 18, 2020
James J. Butina, age 76, of Oconomowoc, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born August 24, 1944, in Milwaukee, to Nick and Mary (nee Zobojnik) Butina.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving honorably in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed the outdoors, taking walks among nature. He was a hunter and fisherman, including ice fishing trips with family. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Brewers play at old County Stadium, and watching his son play baseball and football. He was an interesting character, who enjoyed a good prank or joke.
James is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Doris (nee Kaun); his beloved children, Joleen “Jolie” (Jim) Diderrich and Justin (Jodi) Butina; four grandchildren, Brady Diderrich, Sidney Butina, Hunter Kroseberg and Tyler Butina; and one great-grandchild, Shelby Mather; as well as three sisters, Barbara (Ron) Nalepinski of Minnesota, Janet (Ted Matson) Butina and Joann Mylalla. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private celebration of James’ life will be held at noon on Friday, October 23, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, Oconomowoc. Burial will follow at Summit Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded.
Memorial donations to Disabled American Veterans of Wisconsin, 1253 Scheuring Road, Suite A, De Pere, WI 54115, would be appreciated.
