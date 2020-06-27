James J. Ziolecki
March 24, 1955 — June 23, 2020
James J. Ziolecki, age 65, passed away June 23, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center of Summit. He was the beloved son of the late Ervin and Patricia Ziolecki, born March 24, 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. James met the love of his life, Nancy May, through work and they got married September 2, 1989.
He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, snow mobiling, ATV riding, camping, kayaking, canoeing, gardening, and all wildlife including birdwatching. He was quite the skilled craftsman and enjoyed home improvement projects, so much so he built an elaborate home up north for him and Nancy and their family to enjoy. James and Nancy often went to Canada for the open country and snow mobiling. He also loved to watch old movies on the Turner Classic Movie channel.
James will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Nancy Ziolecki, and his siblings Kathleen (Paul) Troup, Christine (Louis) Kisielewski, Thomas (Carol) Ziolecki, William (Pam) Ziolecki, Richard (Dawn) Ziolecki, Timothy Ziolecki. Therese Ziolecki, Susan Setzer and David (Maria) Ziolecki. He is further
survived by his parents- in-law, Ralph and Dorothy May; his brothersin- law Timothy, Lawrence and Roger May; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Karen Ziolecki and Michael Ziolecki; and sister-in-law (Timothy) Debbie Ziolecki.
A celebration of James’ life will be on June 30 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. An open house will be from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. memorial service including a military honors ceremony.
Services entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. For more information, call 262-514-4600 or visit online at www.integrityfunerals.net.