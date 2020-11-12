OCONOMOWOC
James “Jim” “French” “Frenche” French
James French passed peacefully on November 9, 2020.
James is survived by his wife of 43 years Linda of Oconomowoc; son Anthony French of Madison, daughter Lynnette French and Lucas Godfrey of Melrose, MA; two beautiful granddaughters Sloane and Gwen Godfrey; sister Anne Marie (Timothy) Olson; brother William “Bill” French. He was preceded in death by his parents. Wilburn and Anne Marie French. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. To know him was to love him, and for those who he loved back they knew.
James graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1961 and joined the Navy. He served until 1965 and then attended University of Wisconsin-Madison where he graduated with a BS of Art in 1971. James worked 15 years for Quest Electronics, formerly La Belle Industries, before retirement.
James was an avid sportsman and a straight-shooting, funny man. He didn’t generally have much to say, but when he did, he made it count. He loved the Wisconsin wilderness and trap shooting almost equally to a beer or gimlet. He proudly taught Hunter’s Safety and Education for many years. James had the memorable license plate “FRENCHE” and everyone in town knew if you got stuck behind him you would be driving the speed limit, and not a mile over, so long as you were there.
A celebration of James’ life will occur in the summer of 2021 and updates will be shared via this page. Donations in his name to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources would be appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459.