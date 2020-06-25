WAUKESHA
James ‘Jim’ G. Sobczak
May 6, 1956 — June 18, 2020
James “Jim” G. Sobczak of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2020, at the age of 64. He was born on May 6, 1956, the son of Edward and Christina (nee Saldivar) Sobczak. He married his wife, Patt (nee Pillsbury) Sobczak, on December 18, 1992, and together they raised their family. Jim was a longtime employee of Metro Welding. Jim had a love for NASCAR racing, working on cars, and playing his guitar, but most of all, he loved camping. He was a quiet man who would prefer to sit back and watch. He would do anything he could for his loved ones. Jim looked forward to retiring and did so on June 12, 2020, six days before his death.
Jim will be deeply missed by his daughter, Jennifer Sobczak; stepdaughters, Amanda Schulze, Rebecca (Steve) Sailer and Kayla (Jontue) Ferree; sisters, Rose (John) Zamiatala and Joan Ptzner; brother, Dave Sobczak; 11 step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and his best friend, Rene Lopez. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his father; stepmother, Verona Sobczak; and his dog Junior.
The celebration of life for Jim will be held on Monday, June 29, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Jim’s family.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262 542 6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com