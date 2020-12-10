OCONOMOWOC
James ‘Jim’ Kurt Hein
March 29, 1938 — Dec. 4, 2020
James “Jim” Kurt Hein, age 82, of Oconomowoc, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Shorehaven Nursing Home in Oconomowoc, surrounded by his family. He was born March 29, 1938, in Elkhorn, to Clarence and Evelyn Hein.
He was the fourth of five children. He grew up in Walworth County, where his father owned a mink farm. In high school he played basketball and participated in the theater. A knee injury caused him to avoid the draft. Later, he took up golf, which quickly became an all-encompassing passion. Jim achieved some rare feats in golf. He had five holes-in-one to his name, and even had two consecutive holes-in-one at Paganica Golf Course in Oconomowoc. Jim attended Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, where he studied to be an architect with a degree in design. He designed bars and lounges for Correct Equipment, and designed homes with Patch Brother Designing and Mike Schutte. Later he started his own business Designs for Better Homes in the early 1980s. You can see many homes that Jim designed in Oconomowoc and the surrounding areas. He continued to design homes into his 70s. He was a member of First Congregational UCC in Oconomowoc for over 50 years.
On May 13, 1967, he married Donna Rode in Oconomowoc. They enjoyed 50 years of happiness together before she passed on Jan. 1, 2018.
Surviving are his children, Todd (Cathy) Hein and Tracy Hein; three grandchildren, Ruby, Hudson and Henry; two siblings Loran Hein and Polly (Carl) Schwartzmiller; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nancy, and brother, Don.
Due to complications and restrictions caused by COVID19, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.