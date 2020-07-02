WAUKESHA
James ‘Jimmy’ E. Tegge
April 30, 1974, — June 27, 2020
James “Jimmy” E. Tegge of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 46. He was born in Waukesha on April 30, 1974, the son of Henry and Paulette (nee Kin) Tegge. He was a graduate of Waukesha South High School and studied at Carroll College and earned a degree from ITT Technical. Jimmy was an excellent photographer and talented computer and phone whiz. He was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, loved trains, and found joy traveling around the world, especially to an orphanage in the Dominican Republic on a mission trip. Jimmy also had a love for dancing and music, especially ’80s music and Madonna and loved “The Golden Girls.” He worked for several years at Brookdale Senior Living, worked at Dady-Oh’s and most recently worked for At Home Care. Most of all, Jimmy loved his family and will always be remembered for his kind and caring nature and his great sense of humor.
He will be sadly missed by his father, Henry “Hank” Tegge (Susie); his mother, Paulette Klaske; brothers and sisters, John (Amber) Kin, Alison Lick, Spencer Tegge and April Tegge; niece and nephew, Lily-Anna and Carter Tegge; aunts Debbie (Bill) Krueger and Kathy Tegge; dear cousin and friend Alise Krueger and her children, Elijah, Julian, Joell and Mercedes; and special friends, E.J. and Maha. He is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle Brad Tegge.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Please note, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. Please wear a face mask or covering for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
