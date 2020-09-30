James Krusick
James Krusick left this life peacefully at home, but far too soon at the age of 59.
He was the loving husband of 38 years to his soulmate, Debbie; unwavering father to Cassie (Nick), Jinnesa (Brian) and Nick (Lora); lively grandpa of Brentyn, Nolan, Devin, Richie and Nicholas; and dear brother to John (Linda), Peggy (Roger), Joe, Jeff (Mary), Donna (Jeff) and Katie (Tom). He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Ronald (Nancy). Jim was a hard-working journeyman tool maker, but it was clear he was a born salesman. A haggler, with a joke always on hand. Jim will be remembered as fun-loving, selfless and the original American Picker.
He cherished his time with family and friends, especially the Jefferson crew.
The family will hold a casual, outdoor celebration of life at Jim and Debbie’s home on Saturday, October 3. Stop by between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a cold one around the fire. Dad would be so proud that we kept this short and sweet ($$$).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the family.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Krusick family. Those unable to attend and wanting to leave a message or sign the online guest registry can go to www.thelenfh.com.