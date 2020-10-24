LAKE TOMAHAWK
James Lawrence DeMuth
Nov. 30, 1955 — Oct. 19, 2020
James Lawrence DeMuth (aka Larry) of Lake Tomahawk went home to be with family and friends on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Larry was born in Prairie du Chien on Nov. 30, 1935. Larry shared his birthday with author Mark Twain and enjoyed this fact by reminding family, “My birthday is easy to remember, it’s exactly 100 years after the birth of Samuel Clemens.” Raised on the banks of the Mississippi River, and sharing his birthday with Twain certainly attributed to Larry’s love of the river and all things associated with river life.
During high school, Larry discovered an affection for music and was a member of the PDCHS band as sousaphone player. This talent would be a benefit to Larry as he joined the United States Army after graduating high school in 1953. Larry was assigned to the Army band and stationed in Hawaii to serve his country in the Korean Conflict. As the war ended shortly after enlisting, Larry was thankful his duty to country was brief, but recalls his service and friendships with great fondness.
As an academic, Larry attended college at DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, and the University of Wisconsin- Platteville (bachelor’s degree in Education and where he met his wife, Mary), and UW-Whitewater (master’s degree in education). Larry and Mary were married on December 15, 1962, and together they raised four children in Waukesha: Laura (Martin), John (Bobbi), Douglas (Pilar), and Jeffrey (Becky). During his time in Waukesha, Larry was employed by the New Berlin School District where he taught hundreds of junior high school students science, and how to behave as productive citizens. Larry was also a member of a popular Top 40 band “Bill Allen and the Colonial 3.” He played bass guitar and provided deadpan humor to the club scene of southeast Wisconsin during the 1970s-’80s. In 1997, Larry and Mary moved to Lake Tomahawk and remained husband and wife for 58 years.
Larry enjoyed many hobbies, most of which involved fulfilling his need for personal enlightenment including: reading, investigating, traveling, and his never ending desire to organize. Larry was a generous man who loved to share his knowledge and experiences with all he met, and always welcomed another’s advice on how something works, or how to make something work. A self-proclaimed “hermit,” Larry was somewhat of a contradiction in that he would never miss an opportunity to flirt with a pretty girl, or strike up a conversation with a stranger. Larry also enjoyed family time at home in Lake Tom, and appeasing Mary’s need to shop at yard sales, auctions and antiques stores.
Larry had tremendous love for his grandchildren: Alexander (Laura and Martin), Steve (aka Tara) and Sarah (John and Bobbi), and Ellie and Adam (Jeff and Becky), and one great-grand child, Shaylee (Steve), who all benefitted greatly from his examples of generosity and kindness.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents, Raymond and Martha; his brothers and their spouses: Paul (Marvel), Robert (Doris), Kenneth (Eldora), Max, and Michael; and his beloved grandson Alexander DeMuth.
Larry is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren previously mentioned, his sister-in-law Patricia (Michael), and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was an example of generosity and true humanity. He will forever be in our hearts and behaviors. May he rest in peace.
Cremation took place and private family services will be held. Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services, Woodruff, is serving the family. For more information, call 715-439-4100.