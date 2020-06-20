NEW BERLIN
James M. Anthony
Aug. 4, 1925 — June 11, 2020
James M. Anthony went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 94.
He is survived by his four children, Bob (Jan) Anthony, Jim Anthony, Carole (Dave) Morley, and Tom (Liz) Anthony; grandpa to Erin, Daniel, Michael, Nathan, Joseph, Kai and Mark; great-grandpa to Elin, Beckham, Palmer and Asher; and brother to Lucius, Pat, Victor and Rosalie. He is fondly remembered by friends and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, of 69 years; his siblings Marion, Margaret and Eileen; and his grandchildren Sarah, Hudson, Samuel, and Aaron.
No service will be held in light of the health epidemic.
Memorials in Jim’s name may be sent to Wauwatosa Bible Chapel, 2200 N. 67th St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213.
