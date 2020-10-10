OCONOMOWOC
James R. Snyder
April 21, 1926 — Oct. 7, 2020
James R. Snyder was born April 21, 1926, and called home October 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mabel Snyder, and sister Carol (nee Snyder) Sanders.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 30 years, Theresa (nee Libbey) Snyder, William G. and Stephanie Sanders and grandson William J. Sanders.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved extended family, friends and neighbors.
Jim owned and operated a successful printing business in Oconomowoc. As a longtime resident of Wilkinson Manor, he dedicated these talents to the publication of the Wilkinson Mannerisms newsletter.
He was an active and awarded supporter of Easter Seals Wisconsin.
A celebration of his life will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, at St. Jerome Parish, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm- Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.