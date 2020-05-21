WAUKESHA
James S. Sherman
June 6, 1951 — May 16, 2020
James Stephen Sherman, age 68, of Waukesha died Saturday May 16, 2020. James was born in Waukegan, Ill., on June 6, 1951, to Roger F. Sherman Sr. and Virginia C. Corcoran. He was united in marriage with Jean Campbell on May 10, 1975, in Madison. James was retired after working in HVAC sales.
In his free time, James enjoyed boating, working on his lawn with his coveted tractor, building things and helping friends with projects around their homes. He was a real handyman, and would happily offer his services free of charge, but made sure his friends understood that he would not be available to work during Packers and Badgers games! James had an impressive refrigerator magnet collection with over 1,000 pieces, as well as a sizable collection of Packers and Badgers hat pins. Above all else, James loved and excelled at being a grandpa and spending time with his grandkids.
James is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jean; his two sons, Michael (Rebecca) Sherman and Jeffrey Sherman (Sara Caracci), his honorary son Jeffrey (Jenny) Penna; his sister Catherine Sherman; his brothers, William (Sue) Sherman, Roger F. (Barbara) Sherman Jr., and Patrick (Donna) Sherman; his beloved grandchildren, Elaina, Isley, Quinn, and Henry Sherman; as well as his honorary grandchildren, Hailey, Addison, and Aiden Penna.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Daniel Sherman.
A private funeral service will be held. Online condolences and remembrances can be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting the family.