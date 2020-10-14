WAUKESHA
Jan Gregory Masalewicz
March 8, 1947 — Oct. 1, 2020
Jan Gregory Masalewicz passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and welcomed to his eternal home on October 1, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born on March 8, 1947, in Milwaukee, the son of Stanley and Agnes (nee Lipinski) Masalewicz. He married the former Fawn Zanow on April 26, 1968, in Beaufort, S.C.
He was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Milwaukee. Jan enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam from 1966-1968. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1970 and released from the Reserves in 1972. He was employed in 1970 as a telecommunications technician, retiring from AT& T in 2000.
Jan was a life member of the Marine Corps League, Waukesha Detachment 355, life member of the DAV, Waukesha Chapter #5, and life member of the Past Commanders Association of the Disabled American Veterans Department of Wisconsin. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 427, Milwaukee and VFW Post 721, Waukesha. He was a former officer and active member of VVA Chapter 414.
Jan was a devoted and beloved member of Feast of Crispian, Shakespeare with Veterans (FoC). FoC is a Milwaukee-based support organization for veterans challenged by their military experiences and reintegration back into civilian society. Beginning with a weekend workshop in 2014, Jan found his voice and his joy in acting in Shakespeare with FoC and had featured roles in their public productions. In 2017, Jan’s personal story of his Vietnam deployment was central to the first FoC original production and Comes Safe Home.
He is survived by his wife, Fawn; his son, Corey (Tracy) Masalewicz; and loving grandchildren, Gunner and Dakota Masalewicz. He is further survived by many relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Agnes Masalewicz, and daughter, Buffy Masalewicz.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Due to the current pandemic, face coverings or masks are required, and social distancing will be followed.
