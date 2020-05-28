Jane Hausser
On May 26, 2020, Jane Ann Hausser (nee Kalczynski) was called home to be with her maker and Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. Jane passed away at home peacefully and gracefully with family by her side, which was her wish after a three year battle with her health. Jane was a hardworking, generous and loving wife to Norman and mother to her three sons, Todd, Troy and Jay. She worked to provide her boys with many opportunities that she did not have in life, especially in education. She and Norm funded three bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree for the boys. Jane always put her family before any of her own needs.
“Grandma Hausser” will forever be affectionately remembered by her seven grandchildren. Jane loved to organize games, talent shows, vacations and many other activities that Veronica, Guinivere, Oscar (children of Todd and Julie Hausser); Luke, (son of Troy and Colleen Hausser); Makenna, Justin
and Jadyn (children of Jay and Sara Hausser) absolutely enjoyed doing with her. Grandma always wanted to make sure everyone laughed, loved, ate and enjoyed spending time at her house.
Finally, Jane was a truly amazing servant for God. She modeled for her family what it meant to be the “hands and feet” of God. Jane used her time, money and resources to impact so many people through her baking/cooking skills, craft skills and the like. She participated in and helped many others go on mission trips to Guatemala and hosted over 20 years of hayrides for the church and community.
Visitation for Jane will be held on Friday, May 29, at Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church in North Prairie. Guests are encouraged to follow the CDC recommendations at their discretion for these historic times. For those that feel more comfortable participating from home, the service will be livestreamed on Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church’s YouTube channel.
You can access the livestream directly using the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsodo0oFK6lV3tJjVY8xzQ/live
In lieu of gifts, donations to Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50-W33042, Highway GE, Dousman, WI 53118, or Hearts in Motion, S67-W32615 Ashton Way E, Mukwonago, WI 53149, a nonprofit organization Jane loved dearly, would be appreciated by the family.
