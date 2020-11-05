Janet M. Gorski
March 20, 1941 - Oct. 16, 2020
Janet (nee Lontkowski) Gorski was born to eternal life on October 16, 2020, at age 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Justin (Jay) Gorski. Loving mother of Justine Gorski, Julie (Mitch) Moylan, Joseph (Sue) Gorski and Jennifer (Brian) Gutzlaff. Dear sister to Joseph (Marlene) Lontkowski. Further survived by five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation dedicated in the name of Janet Gorski to the Humane Animal Welfare Society,
https://hawspets.org/donate-to-haws/.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 1 p.m. until time of the service at 3 p.m. The services at 3 p.m. will be on Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/99697089527?pwd=OGNNUHBzeXI5NTd4bEw4NThkaUU1UT09).
