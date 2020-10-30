Janet Nancy Ryder
Janet Nancy Ryder passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of William Ryder. Loving mother of Julie (Rick) Craig and Jeanna Smith. Loving stepmother of Theodore (Beverly) Ryder, William Jr. (Barbara) Ryder, Lynn (Tom) Tuinstra and Cindy Ryder. Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and cherished great-grandmother. Loving foster mother to many. Janet is survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation to be held at Christ Lutheran Church, S89-W22970 Maple Ave., Big Bend, on Monday, November 2, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Service at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Cemetery, 10700 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee.
Masks are required.
Livestreaming of service available on funeral home website.
