Janet Sara Chartier (nee Altenburg)
Janet Sara Chartier (nee Altenburg) of Genesee, former longtime resident of Whitefish Bay and of Lancaster, passed into eternal life on June 16, 2020, in the loving embrace of her husband and sons, at age 78.
She was the cherished wife of David, and is also survived by her loving three sons Eric, Michael and Brian; brothers James, David (Lynn) and Thomas (Lois); and her sister JoAnne; daughter-in-law Jennifer; her two wonderful granddaughters Molly and Olivia; as well as many other treasured family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Worth “Red” and Anna Altenburg, and her dear sister Arlene.
Janet was born and grew up in Stevens Point and moved to Milwaukee where she graduated from Prospect Hall business school and was employed at the Robert S. McCormack Law Firm. She met and married David on July 16, 1966, and together they shared a wonderful marriage for 54 years.
Admired and loved by all who knew her, lifelong partner with her husband in raising their sons, building her business Whirligig Antiques, building a thriving home child care business, and then growing her part time volunteer position at Park View Middle School into a full time teacher aid position for special needs children.
Successful at everything she tried. Throughout her life, a very special person, trusted and loved by everyone she met.
A private visitation and service for immediate family members will be held for Janet. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Paul’s Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Janet’s name and directed to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/) or St. Paul’s Parish (S38-W31602 Wern Way, Genesee Depot, WI 53127).
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, (262) 392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Chartier family. Those wishing to sign the online guest registry or share a comment/memory/story can go to www.thelenfh.com.